Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 300 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $4,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,441.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,602.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,161.66 and a one year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

