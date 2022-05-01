Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $229.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.15. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $222.82 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

