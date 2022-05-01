Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,251,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

