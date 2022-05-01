Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

