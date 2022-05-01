Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,988 shares of company stock worth $1,657,088. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $77.55 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.