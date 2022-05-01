Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.18%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

