Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Splunk by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,672,000 after purchasing an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 147,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.