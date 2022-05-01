Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,595,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

