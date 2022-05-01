Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

