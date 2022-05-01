Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Avangrid worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 86.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1,755.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 432,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Avangrid by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Avangrid Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.