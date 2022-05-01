Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 34,208 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,817,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,550 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,952 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

