Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

