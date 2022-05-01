Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 132.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $133.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

