Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

