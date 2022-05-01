Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 14,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,060 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

UTHR stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

