Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,000 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GameStop by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in GameStop by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GME stock opened at $125.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

