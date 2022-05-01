Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 136.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after buying an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

