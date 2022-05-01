Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,113 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 197.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $212.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

