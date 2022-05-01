Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

