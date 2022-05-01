Profund Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 122.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 183.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Paylocity stock opened at $189.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.