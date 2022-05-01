Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DADA stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.
Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
