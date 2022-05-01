Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,063 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NOMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

