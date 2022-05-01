Dean Y. Shigemura Purchases 500 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $10,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 90.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.