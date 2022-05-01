Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $7,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 110,759 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 210,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

EBS opened at $32.38 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

