Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Grows By 145.6%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
JHS stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
