Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 146.1% in April

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 146.1% from the March 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 128,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 514,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after buying an additional 147,851 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

