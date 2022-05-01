First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 145.3% in April

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
