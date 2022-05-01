First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 145.3% in April

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the March 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 662,942 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,254,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 70,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares in the last quarter.

