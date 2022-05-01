ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $431.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.16 and a 200-day moving average of $438.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

