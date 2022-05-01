ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,374 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 189,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $156.89 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.04.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

