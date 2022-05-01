Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at $1,970,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter valued at $5,874,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tio Tech A by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tio Tech A by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
