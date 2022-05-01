ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

K stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

