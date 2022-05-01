Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth about $997,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRKN shares. Dawson James cut their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

About Crown ElectroKinetics (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.