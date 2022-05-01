Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 148.0% in April

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

