ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,856 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Pool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool stock opened at $405.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.88 and a 200-day moving average of $488.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $401.51 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.