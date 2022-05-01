ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Several analysts have commented on IR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

