ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 51,461 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,316,527. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $403.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.55 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.87 and its 200 day moving average is $436.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

