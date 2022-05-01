ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ ITHXW opened at $0.46 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

