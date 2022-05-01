ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

