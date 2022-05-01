ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LKQ by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

