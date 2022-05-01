ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 24,597 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

