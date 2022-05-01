Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters stock opened at $303.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.05.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

