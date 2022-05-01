ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,775 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

