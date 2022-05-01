ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Generac by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 120,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Generac by 474.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $219.38 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.93 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.62.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.45.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.