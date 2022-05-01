Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Grows By 149.8%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $13.20.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.
