Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Grows By 149.8%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.