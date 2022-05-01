ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 5,863 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

CSGP stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

