ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,993 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

