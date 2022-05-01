Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Grows By 150.4%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,500 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the March 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.4 days.
Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
361 Degrees International Company Profile (Get Rating)
