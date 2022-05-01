Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Update

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of SGII opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.