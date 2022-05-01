Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $175.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

Shares of ROKU opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 72.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Roku by 50.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

