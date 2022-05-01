Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.55.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Roku by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Roku by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Roku by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,493 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

